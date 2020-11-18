More than half of Suffolk’s covid fines go unpaid within 28 days

Over 50% of the coronavirus fixed penalty notices issued by Suffolk police went unpaid within 28 days.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Press Association found that large numbers of fixed penalty notices issued by police forces between March 27 and September 21 were not being paid within 28 days.

In Suffolk, 262 of these notices were issued with 149 not being paid within this period.

In Essex these numbers were slightly lower; of the 240 fines issued up to September 21 only 94 were not paid within 28 days.

Numbers were also obtained for the number of fines rescinded in the same period.

In Suffolk, 34 of the total 262 fines were rescinded.

In Essex, 28 of the 240 fines issues were rescinded.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The vast majority of people in Essex have been doing the right thing and sticking to the Government’s COVID regulations meaning we’ve had to give people fines on relatively few occasions.

“And the majority of those who have been given fines have paid them.

“Where people have not paid them we’ve taken action to address this – five people were dealt with last month for the non-payment of fines while a further 60 will have their cases heard in the coming weeks.

“Our approach has always been to engage with people, explain the regulations, and encourage them to do the right thing and that’s been really successful.

“Since March we’ve had more than 20,000 conversations with the public but had to issue only around 300 fines.

“Where reasoned conversation hasn’t worked or where there are clear and blatant breaches, and it’s necessary and appropriate to do so, we will take enforcement action.”

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.

Elsewhere in the UK, the highest proportion of unpaid fines was in the Cleveland force area, where 72% of fines for the period, 215 out of 298, went unpaid.

It was previously disclosed that about half of fines nationally went unpaid in the 28-day period, although chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Martin Hewitt said this proportion is similar to other fixed-penalty notices.

The total number of fines issued in England and Wales between March 27 and September 21 was 18,912.

People who receive a coronavirus fine can appeal in the first instance to the police force that handed out the penalty, to try to get it withdrawn.

