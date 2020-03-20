E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk – but regional figure rises

PUBLISHED: 20:19 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:19 20 March 2020

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Suffolk, although Essex saw a rise Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Public Health England has recorded no new coronavirus cases in Suffolk, although the regional figure has continued to rise.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Suffolk remains at 13, although there are thought to be other untested cases in the county.

Neighbouring counties have seen a rise.

Government orders shut down of all pubs and restaurants

In Essex, 12 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive tests to 43.

Norfolk and Cambridge now have 17 and 16 cases respectively.

Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here

For the east of England as a whole – which for the NHS stretches as far as Buckinghamshire, there are 183 confirmed cases, the second lowest of the seven English regions. Yesterday’s figure stood at 147.

Sadly, 177 people have died nationwide as a result of the virus.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk

'Never experienced anything like it' - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

Coronavirus: Every supermarket's opening hours in one place

