No new coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk – but regional figure rises

Public Health England has recorded no new coronavirus cases in Suffolk, although the regional figure has continued to rise.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Suffolk remains at 13, although there are thought to be other untested cases in the county.

Neighbouring counties have seen a rise.

In Essex, 12 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive tests to 43.

Norfolk and Cambridge now have 17 and 16 cases respectively.

For the east of England as a whole – which for the NHS stretches as far as Buckinghamshire, there are 183 confirmed cases, the second lowest of the seven English regions. Yesterday’s figure stood at 147.

Sadly, 177 people have died nationwide as a result of the virus.

