What are the current Covid infection rates in Suffolk?
PUBLISHED: 20:05 12 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
Government data has revealed coronavirus infection rates have increased slightly across Suffolk and north Essex.
Babergh is currently the Suffolk district with the highest Covid-19 infection rate, recording 168.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to November 9.
There has been an outbreak of 45 cases at a care home in Hadleigh, while the town’s high school has also confirmed four cases.
Ipswich’s infection rate has risen slightly to 104.5 cases per 100,000 people, while Mid Suffolk’s rate is 75.1.
The figure for East Suffolk is 73.4 and West Suffolk’s is 63.1.
Over the border in Essex, Colchester’s infection rate is 101.2 cases per 100,000 people over the same timeframe.
Braintree’s rate is not far behind at 96.3, with the figure for Tendring currently 64.1.
England’s infection rate in the week up to November 9 is 252.7 cases per 100,000 people.
