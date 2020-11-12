E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Covid infection rates rise again in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:39 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 12 November 2020

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Coronavirus infection rates have increased slightly in Suffolk and north Essex, government data has revealed.

The latest coronavirus figures, published on Wednesday evening, revealed Babergh is the district with the highest infection rate in Suffolk, recording 126 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to November 7.

This comes as a Hadleigh care home reported 45 cases among staff and residents earlier this week, with the town’s high school reporting a further four cases a day later.

Ipswich has the second highest rate in Suffolk at 103.7, a slight rise from the previous day.

The figure for Mid Suffolk is 71.2, East Suffolk’s is 70.6 and West Suffolk has the lowest infection rate in the county at 55.9

Over the border in north Essex, Colchester is reporting an infection rate of 99.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people for the same timeframe.

Braintree’s rate is 93.7 and Tendring’s is 63.5.

The seven-day infection rate for the whole of England is currently at 246.3 cases per 100,000 people, rising from 231.8 the week before.

England remains in a lockdown until December 2.

