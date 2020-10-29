More than 125 extra police officers on streets of Suffolk and Essex after recruitment drive

More than 125 additional police officers have been recruited in Suffolk and Essex one year after a government campaign was launched to increase force numbers.

Police officer uplift statistics, published today, revealed 82 extra officers have joined Essex Police, with Suffolk Constabulary recruiting 45 up to the end of September this year.

The government says its target to put 20,000 additional police officers on the streets of England and Wales over the next three years is ahead of schedule.

Nationally, 5,824 extra officers have joined forces across England and Wales.

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel, who attended a recent passing out parade for 48 new Essex Police officers, said: “Getting more police officers on our streets is a priority for the British people – therefore a priority for me.

“Just one year since we began recruiting, I am delighted that there are nearly 6,000 of the 20,000 additional officers on our streets cutting crime and making your communities safer.

“As we’ve seen from the frontline response to coronavirus, the work of each and every police officer helps to save lives and I would like to extend my gratitude to them, and to the new recruits, for joining the police and being a part of this heroic national effort.”

Essex Police said it is attracting more people from diverse backgrounds through its #FitTheBill We Value Difference campaign.

The force said applications from black, Asian and ethnic minority candidates leapt to 15% of the total in September 2020 – 54 compared with 19 in September 2019.

Speaking at the Covid-secure passing out parade at force headquarters in Chelmsford, Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Over the last year we’ve been attracting more people from diverse backgrounds.

“We are not there yet but this progress, and also your professionalism, will help us police with the consent of all our communities. We are committed to being an inclusive force, which welcomes people from the many diverse backgrounds and communities across Essex.”