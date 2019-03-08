Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

With temperatures set to rise close to 40C in parts of the region today, could records be broken?

It has already been a blisteringly hot week for much of the region, with temperatures topping 32C in Santon Downham on Tuesday, before rising to 33.7C in Cavendish on Wednesday.

But today, forecasters believe mercury could rise to a sizzling 37C - close to the all-time record for Suffolk set in Cavendish on August 10, 2003 at a sweltering 37.3C.

In Essex records also look to be broken, with its record of 36.1C set at Halstead Brewery on August 19, 1932.

Weatherquest forecaster Phil Garner said the record could come very close to being broken.

"It is possible we could beat the existing record," he said.

"It could be a very close one, but the western areas of Suffolk like Cavendish will be where the temperatures are highest, while south easterly winds will see cooler temperatures along the coast."

While summer sun can provide fun for children and adults alike alongside their families, warnings have been issued on the dangers high temperatures can bring.

As commuters and holidaymakers alike plan their trips, Greater Anglia has cut more than half of its services amid fears tracks could become damaged due to high temperatures,

In Ipswich and Colchester, hospitals have said they will utilise designated "cool areas" on wards, while West Suffolk Hospital said it will take "extra steps" to ensure safety.

Rowan Proctor, executive chief nurse from West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It's really important we take extra steps in periods of warm weather to make sure staff and patients are as comfortable as possible.

"That can be everything from doing extra water rounds on our wards to make sure patients are keeping hydrated, to providing patients and staff with free ice lollies to help them keep cool.

"We haven't seen a real increase in heat-related conditions, but we are very busy and ask our community to help us by choosing the appropriate help for their condition."

She added: "We want people to enjoy the warm weather, but they can also take simple steps to keep themselves well and make sure they enjoy the best of the sunshine.

"Drinking cold drinks like water and diluted fruit juice regularly, and avoiding the hottest part of the day from 11am to 3pm are very easy and make a real difference.

"If you do venture out, try to wear loose, cool clothing,and a hat and sunglasses - and wear and reapply a good quality suncream."