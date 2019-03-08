Region hit by 15,000 lightning strikes overnight - with highs of 37C on the way

A lightning strike snapped during a previous storm in Ipswich Picture: PAUL CHAPMAN Archant

Two dramatic thunderstorms will make way for scorching temperatures today - with the mercury set to hit potentially record-breaking heights tomorrow.

Two thunderstorms shook East Anglia overnight Picture: WQRADAR Two thunderstorms shook East Anglia overnight Picture: WQRADAR

After a sweltering start to the week, experts are predicting a cocktail of extreme weather for Suffolk and Essex - with thunderstorms making way for scorching temperatures over the next few days.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said the region could expect highs of up to 37C tomorrow - just one degree short of the UK's all-time record.

Overnight East Anglia was rattled by roughly 15,000 lightning strikes, as thunderstorms shook the region.

Mr Bell called it a "pretty prolific lightning event".

EAST: Approximately 22,000 lightning strikes were detected across the region last night as two main waves of thunderstorms tracked eastwards...⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DKKnnfXEpc — Dan Holley (@danholley_) July 24, 2019

"Since midnight, across East Anglia and the North Sea close to us, there has been as many as 15,000 lightning strikes," he said.

"They are all clear to the north now - it's going to be a dry day today."

The first storm came up across the region between 2am and 4am, while the second round has swept over East Anglia in the last couple of hours.

Mr Bell said he expects temperatures could reach 32C in some parts of the region today, but that will not compare to tomorrow's sweltering highs.

The mercury could reach a staggering 37C on Thursday, with the highest temperatures most likely to be recorded in the west of the region.

Mr Bell said: "The major weather story is the heat. Today you could easily be looking at 32C in the county.

"Tomorrow is the one that is going to be potentially record-breaking for the highest temperature we have seen in the UK."

The region could see thunderstorms again on Thursday night, before another scorcher on Friday - with temperatures likely to hit 30C.

Mr Bell added: "If you have got someone you know whose health is vulnerable it is worth checking on them in the next few days."

