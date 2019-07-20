How to keep your property safe by using smart security systems this summer

Holidaymakers with smart home security systems are being offered advice on how to best use the emerging technology to keep their Suffolk property safe.

Detective Superintendent Marina Ericson has offered advice on keeping homes safe this summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Detective Superintendent Marina Ericson has offered advice on keeping homes safe this summer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Smart home tech devices and apps, including alarm systems and locks, motion sensors and security cameras, are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners in the digital age.

According to recent research from PricewaterhouseCoopers, UK ownership of smart devices has doubled since 2017, with consumers expected to spend £10.8bn this year.

Many smart home security systems can be accessed on smartphones and tablets and used anywhere in the world to monitor or be notified of suspicious activity at home.

Now residents in Suffolk and Essex are being offered advice from Essex-based rural broadband provider County Broadband, Suffolk police and support service Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care.

The advice from industry experts on reaping the full benefits of smart home tech includes:

Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband Picture: DAVID GARRAD Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Do your research

- There are many different products available so it's important to purchase smart home tech which is most suited to your needs. Don't just go for the first option you see and be wary of products which are significantly cheaper as they may be less reliable.

Check compatibility

- Before purchasing any product, check it is compatible with your existing setup and any other smart devices you already have. If you plan to use your smartphone or tablet to control the device, make sure it works with iPhone or Android.

Regularly test

- Smart home tech should be regularly tested to ensure it is working correctly, just like smoke alarms and other devices. For more advanced systems such as smart CCTV cameras, you may need to employ a trained professional for servicing.

Keep up to date

- One of the main benefits of smart home devices is that the technology driving them is regularly updated. Whilst most products update their software automatically, it's important to manually check on a regular basis for any new security patches.

Lloyd Felton, chief executive of County Broadband, which is rolling out full fibre broadband across the region, said: "We've probably all experienced that familiar feeling of dread while lying on the beach and suddenly not remembering if we've locked the back door.

"But in today's connected world, we can now enjoy peace of mind with home security while abroad at the touch of a button, from detecting would-be intruders to letting in a neighbour.

"Smart home gadgets are now very common, and with the school summer holidays coming up, we're urging residents in Suffolk and Essex to take heed of our advice to reap the full benefits of the devices to ensure you are fully protected."

Detective Superintendent Marina Ericson, head of investigations and child safeguarding for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "With the summer holidays on the horizon, it is extremely important that residents make sure their homes are secure when they are away or out enjoying the warmer weather.

"Residents could also consider installing smart technology such as a doorbell camera or other remote monitored security cameras to help catch criminals and prevent crime.

"Such smart technology products proactively help to deter and detect burglars, keeping our communities safe from crime and create an environment which is hostile to burglars and other criminals."

Richard Otterway, contract manager at Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care, said: "Burglary not only robs victims of their physical possessions - it can also rob people of their sense of security at home, a place where everyone should feel most safe.

"It's important that victims know there is support available to them. Norfolk & Suffolk Victim Care, part of national charity Victim Support, provides practical help and emotional support to victims of all crimes, including burglary, whether or not they choose to report to the police."