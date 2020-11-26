Tier 2 explained as Suffolk and Essex to be placed under ‘high’ restrictions

The East of England has been placed under Tier 2 of the government’s coronavirus restrictions which will begin when lockdown ends – but what do the rules mean?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that the whole of the East of England – which includes Suffolk and Essex – will be placed into Tier 2 from Wednesday.

So what do the Tier 2 restrictions mean?

• No mixing of households indoors aside from support bubbles will be allowed. The ‘rule of six’ will be permitted outdoors.

• People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work.

• Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, before venues must close at 11pm.

• All retail, leisure and personal care services – including hairdressers and beauty salons – are able to reopen.

• Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble.

• Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors.

• Large events including sport and live performances will be open but limited to 50% capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

• Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

• 15 guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

As in any of the three tiers you must still wear a face covering in most indoor public settings, unless you are exempt.

You should follow the rules on meeting others safely, and continue to attend school or college as normal, unless self-isolating. Schools, universities, colleges and early years settings remain open in all tiers.

You should walk or cycle where possible, plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes when travelling on public transport.

Support bubbles are changing

Support bubbles will be expanded from Wednesday, December 2.

From then you will be allowed to form a support bubble with another household if you are the only adult in your household, or are the only adult who does not have a disability that needs continuous care, you have a child under the age of one or you live with a child under five years old with a disability that needs continuous care.