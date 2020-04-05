E-edition Read the EADT online edition
40 more people test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 21:56 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:56 05 April 2020

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk now stands at more than 200 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk now stands at more than 200 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has risen to more than 200, figures have revealed.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care show 40 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk as of Sunday, bringing the figure to 231.

In the area governed by Essex County Council, the figure now stands at 792 – a rise of 195 cases compared to Saturday.

However, the true number of cases in both counties is widely accepted to be much higher due to the number of people being tested.

Statements from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust confirmed a further 15 people died at their hospitals over the weekend, three of whom at Ipswich Hospital and 12 at Colchester.

A total of 17 people have now died after testing positive for the virus at Ipswich Hospital since the beginning of the outbreak after admitting an administrative reporting error last week. In Colchester, 26 have died.

Three people also died at West Suffolk Hospital, it confirmed on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths there to nine.

A total of 47,806 cases have been confirmed in the UK and 4,934 have died.

