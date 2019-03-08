Men from Bury St Edmunds and Colchester charged during Extinction Rebellion protests

Metropolitan Police have made more than 1,000 arrests during the climate change protests. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Two men from Bury St Edmunds and Colchester are among the 71 people to be charged by the Metropolitan Police during climate change protests in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man from Colchester and another from Bury St Edmunds have been charged during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Photo. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire A man from Colchester and another from Bury St Edmunds have been charged during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Photo. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Robert Possnet, 57 of Nacton Lane in Bury St Edmunds, and Jason Pettitt, 44, of Manor Road in Colchester, have both been charged by Metropolitan Police.

Scotland Yard were unable to say what the men have been charged for, but said the 71 individuals charged relate to offences including breach of Section 14 Notice of the Public Order Act 1986, obstructing a highway and obstructing police.

Police say that the vast majority of those charged will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court between Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 31.

It is reported that more than 1,000 arrests have been made so far as the protests in central London reach their ninth consecutive day.

Over the nine days, protesters have occupied both Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus, with some super-gluing themselves to famous landmarks as well as performing a “die-in” inside the Natural History Museum.

The group have made three core demands - that the government “tells the truth” about climate change, creates a citizens' assembly to oversee progress, and reduces carbon emissions to zero by 2025.