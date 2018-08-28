Partly Cloudy

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

PUBLISHED: 17:18 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 14 November 2018

Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Archant

MPs from the region were still waiting to hear about the prime minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of it getting Parliamentary support.

James Cleverly remains hopeful that the deal will get through Parliament. Picture: PAGEPIXJames Cleverly remains hopeful that the deal will get through Parliament. Picture: PAGEPIX

The only local MP who had heard directly about the deal was West Suffolk’s Matthew Hancock, who was briefed on Tuesday night in his role as health secretary and then attended Wednesday’s marathon cabinet meeting.

He was saying nothing about the issue as he arrived at the cabinet meeting.

Ipswich Labour MP Sandy Martin said no one from his party knew what was in the 500-page document – but as it was clear it did not meet Labour’s six demands, including staying in the Customs Union and European open market, his party would not be supporting it.

He said: “After sitting in question time today and hearing the Conservative rebels with Brexiteers like Peter Bone and Remainers like Kenneth Clarke outlining their opposition, it is clear that there is zero chance of this deal being endorsed by the House of Commons.”

Most Conservative MPs are waiting to see what is in the proposal to make any comment.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said: “I have not seen the text of the draft agreement – but given its length, it will take some time to digest the full 500 pages or so.

“It is therefore difficult to comment at this time, other than to say the Prime Minister continues to have my full support.”

Witham MP and keen Brexiteer Priti Patel is also waiting until she has seen the document before making any comment.

But Braintree MP and Tory Party vice-chairman James Cleverly – who backed Brexit in the referendum – felt the deal could get through Parliament.

He told the Press Association: “The fact that the Prime Minister at PMQs today reasserted those key elements of what Brexit means to her, leaving the customs union, leaving the single market, taking control of money, laws, borders, immigration policy, that kind of stuff – that gives me a significant degree of confidence.

“Ultimately though, we have got to see what is in the actual document.”

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Flasher exposes himself to dog walker

3 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police are investigating a flashing incident in Tuddenham. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in Tuddenham.

Vicious attack leaves man with serious injuries

57 minutes ago Will Jefford
Two men have been arrested following the attack. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an attack in Sudbury.

Breaking News Planners vote to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity

17:53 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

The decision on whether to give Stansted Airport the go ahead to raise its passenger numbers by eight million a year has been approved.

Colchester rough sleeper was ‘Kicked like a football’, court hears

17:36
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

A rough sleeper whose badly beaten body was found in a car park was “kicked like a football” by one of the men accused of murdering him, it has been alleged.

Hooded assailant attempts to rob man in electric wheelchair

17:32 Dominic Moffitt
The man in the wheelchair crossed the bridge over the River Lark before he was approached on a nearby pathway Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a man in an electric wheelchair in Barton Mills.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

17:18 Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from the region were still waiting to hear about the prime minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of it getting Parliamentary support.

