E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shock as one in four women in Suffolk and Essex still miss smear tests

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 November 2019

Zoe Goddard lost her battle with cervical cancer in 2016 and her mother Wendy has since called on more women to attend smear tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Zoe Goddard lost her battle with cervical cancer in 2016 and her mother Wendy has since called on more women to attend smear tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The mother of a 27-year-old who died of cervical cancer has reiterated the importance of having regular smear tests as figures show too many woman are still missing appointments.

Wendy Goddard hopes to raise £30,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice following the death of daughter Zoe Picture: GREGG BROWNWendy Goddard hopes to raise £30,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice following the death of daughter Zoe Picture: GREGG BROWN

In Suffolk, 75% of women who were invited to attend a smear test went ahead and booked during 2018 - an increase of 0.9% increase on the previous year.

The attendance rate in Essex stood at 75.1%, up 0.8% on 2017.

But charity leaders and those who have lost loved ones to cervical cancer say more needs to be done to reach the national target of 80% attendance.

Wendy Goddard, 56, who lost her daughter Zoe to the disease in 2016, said she was disappointed so many people still do not attend and more should be done to encourage them.

Mrs Goddard, whose daughter was just 27 at the time of her death, said: "It is so important to get it done, we need to do what ever we can to encourage more people to attend.

"It is a quick and painless few minutes that alleviates all the stress for another three years, yet so many people don't get it done."

The figures for Suffolk are down slightly compared to five years ago when they reached 75.7%.

Charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust said the decline could be due to cuts in government funding for awareness campaigns.

Nationwide, almost one million women did not attend a test when invited.

Robert Music, chief executive of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, said: "We remain far below the 80% target and have a long way to go.

"Among young women, it remains under two in three booking a potentially life-saving test and big variations across ages demonstrate the need for targeted activities to tackle the different barriers across the life course."

The NHS has pushed for more to be tested for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), a major cause of the disease, and hopes to deliver full coverage of primary testing by the end of December.

A spokesman for NHS England and NHS improvement in the east of England said: "We would strongly advise everyone who gets a letter about attending a cervical smear test to attend, even those who have been vaccinated for HPV in previous years - screening saves lives."

Mrs Goddard will be holding a gala dinner and auction at Stonham Barnes on March 21, 2020 in the hopes of raising £30,000 for St Elizabeth Hospice to mark what would have been Zoe's 30th birthday.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: People waiting more than a DAY for emergency mental health treatment

Stuart Richardson Chief Operating Officer at Norwich and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Photo:NSFT

News, traffic and weather on busiest day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Make sure you attend this year's Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: Gregg Brown

Shock as one in four women in Suffolk and Essex still miss smear tests

Zoe Goddard lost her battle with cervical cancer in 2016 and her mother Wendy has since called on more women to attend smear tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Conservatives look safe in Harwich and North Essex

Harwich International Port is a major feature of the constituency. Picture: Hutchison Ports

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists