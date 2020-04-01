E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Frontline police officers are ‘pulling together’ to fight crime during pandemic, say federations

PUBLISHED: 17:15 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 01 April 2020

Darren Harris says frontline officers pulling together during Covid-19 crisis Picture: DARREN HARRIS/SUFFOLK POLICE FEDERATION

Fighting crime during the coronavirus crisis is challenging but frontline officers are “pulling together” to deal with the pressures of the pandemic, according to the Suffolk and Essex police federations.

Steve Taylor, of Essex Police Federation Picture: STEVE SHAWSteve Taylor, of Essex Police Federation Picture: STEVE SHAW

The Covid-19 outbreak has seen unprecedented restrictions on people’s movements to halt the spread of the virus, with police having new powers to deal with people who do not follow lockdown rules.

People can only leave their homes to go shopping for basic necessities and medicines, to exercise, or to go to work if their job cannot be done from home.

Officers can fine or even arrest those flouting the rules under legislation enacted last week.

These new measures are on top of day-to-day policing for forces, who may be down on numbers due to illness or officers having to self-isolate.

Steve Taylor, chairman of Essex Police Federation, said: “In my experience on the team level, on the local level, you’re working for your mates around you, you’re making it work, you’re pulling it together.

“It’s when you start going a bit wider out, and you start asking people’s views what the force-wide morale is, I think people then tend to suggest it’s a bit grimmer.

“It’s a difficult one. There’s a lot of worried Bobbies up and down Essex.

“They’re worried about the future. They’re worried about the uncertainty, and they’re just trying to do the best they can in those circumstances.

“It’s that trying to do the best they can that’s getting us through, I think.”

Darren Harris, chairman of Suffolk Police Federation, said there is “anxiety” among officers but they are trying to do their best in the circumstances.

“I think the frontline officers, from a personal perspective of their own, are concerned and anxious about performing their duty day-to-day.

“But on the flipside, they’ve got a job to do and they are a professional, dedicated workforce who always get the job done, and know they need to carry on to protect the public and save lives.

“It’s difficult to measure, but there is good team spirit, they’re working with each other and I think that goes for the further blue light family.

“We need to play our part in this bigger role to primarily keep people safe and support the NHS so that they can cope.”

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

