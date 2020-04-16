E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Primary school offers revealed despite coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:27 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 16 April 2020

Parents will find out where their children will be going to school in September, today Picture: GETTYIMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO/JAMES SEDGEMORE

Parents will find out where their children will be going to school in September, today Picture: GETTYIMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO/JAMES SEDGEMORE

With children learning from home, the new school year couldn’t be further from some people’s minds, but today parents of children hoping to start school in September found out where they would be going.

Thursday marks Primary School National Offer Day with parents finding out their child’s new school from today.

If you applied online, you will be able to log on to Suffolk or Essex’s school admissions portal, to find out what school your child has been offered.

Those who used a paper form, will be sent a letter confirming your child’s place, but this will not arrive until after National Offer Day.

In 2019, 93.8% of parents in Suffolk got a place at their first-choice primary school, with 98.6% receiving an offer from one of their top three choices.

In Essex, 89.38% of parents were given their first option, with 95.5% of children being offered one of their top two schools.

If you are not happy with the school place your child is offered on Thursday, your child will automatically be added to your preferred school’s waiting list.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: “Teachers and support staff are doing an incredible job supporting those pupils who are at home and those still in school.

“This is an unprecedented time for families but despite this disruption, parents across England will still find out which primary school their child has been offered a place at in September.

“This is a key milestone for families and they can be reassured that the vast majority of children will receive an offer from their first choice of school.”

