Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Where will there be roadworks this week? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Plan in advance and avoid hold-ups by finding out what roadworks Highways England are planning over the next week.

A11 Fiveways roundabout Mildenhall:

Work is currently under way to install traffic lights, road signs, traffic sensing loops and hard standings for mobile speed enforcement, as well as re-lining the roundabout. Lane closures will be in place on the Fiveways roundabout rings between 8pm and 6am on weeknights until Thursday, November 15, with no total closures or diversions required. There will be a total closure of the roundabout and its approaches on Friday, November 16, between 8pm and 6pm. A northbound diversion for the A11 will be in place via the A14 and A134 before re-joining the A11 at Thetford, and a southbound diversion will be in place via the Elveden Road, A134 and A14 before re-joining the A11 at junction 38, both clearly signed.

A14 junctions 58 to 60, Felixstowe:

Work begins this week to renew road markings in order to improve safety for road users. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between junctions 58 and 60 between 9pm and 5am from Monday for six consecutive nights. Road users will be diverted via A1156, Felixstowe Road, High Road, High Street and the A154.

A12 and A120, Essex:

The programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, during working hours of 8pm to 6am, on weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junction 28 to 27, Colchester:

The Motts Bridge refurbishment continues this week, with work to maintain road-user safety. One lane of the junction 27 exit slip road will remain closed 24 hours a day.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex:

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reservation gap by Park Road are now closed.