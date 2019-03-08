Spring has sprung across Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 April 2019
Bees and other insects have been encouraged by rising temperatures to make an appearance in recent days giving us all a taste of warmer days to come.
Temperatures have risen over the last week, with highs of 18C recorded in parts of East Anglia as we waved goodbye to March and welcomed in a new month.
But even though we are officially in spring, this week’s April showers and below average temperatues are a reminder that we are not out of the woods yet.
The warmer weather has encouraged flowers into bloom - with snowdrops spotted at Hedingham Castle as early as February.
This gallery shows how local photographers and walkers have captured some of our countryside over the last few days - with brightly coloured daffodils, green grass and dogs out enjoying the early spring sunshine.
When did spring start?
On Wednesday, March 20, the spring equinox arrived and marked the first astronomical day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The spring equinox, which is also known as the March equinox, happens on or around March 21 each year, when the sun moves north across the celestial equator.
The equinox officially marks the turning point from the nights being longer than the days to days being longer than the nights.
These equinox’s occur twice yearly, once in March to signal the beginning of spring, and the autumnal equinox arrives late in September.
