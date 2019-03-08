Sunshine and Showers

Spring has sprung across Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 April 2019

Snowdrops photographed in Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens. Picture: MARTHA SOUTHGATE

Snowdrops photographed in Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens. Picture: MARTHA SOUTHGATE

Archant

Bees and other insects have been encouraged by rising temperatures to make an appearance in recent days giving us all a taste of warmer days to come.

Fields in Burgh Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMPFields in Burgh Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Temperatures have risen over the last week, with highs of 18C recorded in parts of East Anglia as we waved goodbye to March and welcomed in a new month.

But even though we are officially in spring, this week’s April showers and below average temperatues are a reminder that we are not out of the woods yet.

The warmer weather has encouraged flowers into bloom - with snowdrops spotted at Hedingham Castle as early as February.

This gallery shows how local photographers and walkers have captured some of our countryside over the last few days - with brightly coloured daffodils, green grass and dogs out enjoying the early spring sunshine.

Two dogs enjoying the spring weather in Bredfield, Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE POPETwo dogs enjoying the spring weather in Bredfield, Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE POPE

When did spring start?

On Wednesday, March 20, the spring equinox arrived and marked the first astronomical day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The spring equinox, which is also known as the March equinox, happens on or around March 21 each year, when the sun moves north across the celestial equator.

The equinox officially marks the turning point from the nights being longer than the days to days being longer than the nights.

These equinox’s occur twice yearly, once in March to signal the beginning of spring, and the autumnal equinox arrives late in September.

Blossom at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm in Ipswich. Picture: NICK WILLIAMSBlossom at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm in Ipswich. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Share your photos here to be featured in our gallery.

The sun setting in Kesgrave. Picture: DAN GROOVE DRAKEThe sun setting in Kesgrave. Picture: DAN GROOVE DRAKE

The Orwell Bridge in Suffolk. Picture: NICK WILLIAMSThe Orwell Bridge in Suffolk. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: HARRIET MEEChristchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: HARRIET MEE

A bee on blossom in Burgh, Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMPA bee on blossom in Burgh, Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Oil seed rape in blosson at Burgh, in Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMPOil seed rape in blosson at Burgh, in Suffolk. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Spring has sprung in Suffolk. Picture: DAN GROOVE DRAKESpring has sprung in Suffolk. Picture: DAN GROOVE DRAKE

A tree in blossom in a garden in Harwich, Essex. Picture: ANNA MATRONICA tree in blossom in a garden in Harwich, Essex. Picture: ANNA MATRONIC

Gardens in Stowupland. Picture: SARAH EVERETTGardens in Stowupland. Picture: SARAH EVERETT

Gardens in Stowupland. Picture: SARAH EVERETTGardens in Stowupland. Picture: SARAH EVERETT

An edited photograph of a daffodil in Needham Lakes. Picture: NICK WILLIAMSAn edited photograph of a daffodil in Needham Lakes. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

A carpet of purple flowers pictured in Martlesham Church Yard in Ipswich. Picture: KATE TRETHEWEYA carpet of purple flowers pictured in Martlesham Church Yard in Ipswich. Picture: KATE TRETHEWEY

Woodbridge River Wall. Picture: KAREN CALEYWoodbridge River Wall. Picture: KAREN CALEY

A squirrel was captured by Steph Goodwin in Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens. Picture: STEPH GOODWINA squirrel was captured by Steph Goodwin in Bury St Edmunds Abbey Gardens. Picture: STEPH GOODWIN

