Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

PUBLISHED: 06:56 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 26 June 2020

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Thunder and lightning are set to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C in a hot and humid afternoon.

Thunderstorms are currently moving in from Kent, which has experienced a thundery start to the morning.

Temperatures have already risen into the high teens across the region, with lightning and thundery showers set to come imminently – and a yellow weather warning remains in place.

Adam Dury, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Essex is already beginning to see some lightning strikes and it’s a cloudy and humid start to the day.

“The storm will shortly move in and mostly be along the coast, with Clacton and Felixstowe set to experience some lightning.

“There will be the odd bit inland, but it is mostly going to be a cloudy, hot and humid day with temperatures set to hit 30C.”

The Met Office yellow weather warning adds there is a chance of flooding of homes and businesses, while powercuts may also occur.

Mr Dury added there is a chance thunderstorms may return in the late afternoon and evening – as well as tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are set to remain in high teens overnight.

Topic Tags:

