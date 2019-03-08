Suffolk weather: Fine start to the week but unsettled weather to come

A sunny start to the week is forecasted, but rain is to come. Picture: ANTHONY BURN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk and Essex will see a fine start to the week but predictions show unsettled weather will bring cloud and rain to eastern counties later on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monday will follow in a similar theme to the weekend with prolonged sunny spells bringing warmer weather, although a cool breeze will keep temperature down to the low double digits.

However, a noticeable change is expected on Tuesday, with cloudier weather setting in which is predicted to bring some heavier showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Phil Garner, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “Today is looking like a fine day across the region with some long sunny spells.

“There will be a easterly breeze which will keep temperatures down to 12C.

“More cloud will move in this evening and there is the possibility of a few showers over night.

“There will be a noticeable change in the weather on Tuesday with a lot more cloud in the air.

“It will be unsettled for the rest of the week and on Wednesday and Thursday there is a risk of one or two slightly heavier showers.”