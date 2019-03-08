Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Weekend weather: Sunny start before cold front moves in

PUBLISHED: 06:56 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 29 March 2019

A sunny start to the weekend is forecasted, but colder weather is to come. Picture: ANTHONY BURN

A sunny start to the weekend is forecasted, but colder weather is to come. Picture: ANTHONY BURN

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk and Essex will see a sunny start to the weekend with highs reaching the mid teens, but a colder spell is forecasted, bringing a chill to the air on Sunday.

Experts are predicting a warm, sunny day today with temperatures reaching 15C and a similar theme is expected on Saturday.

However, a new weather front will bring winds from the north east on Sunday putting a stop to the warmer weather.

Chris Bell, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “It’s looking like a really nice day today. There will be a little bit of mist this morning but that will burn off and there will be sunshine for most of the afternoon.

“There may be a bit of cloud later on but it will be warm with highs of 15C.

“More cloud is expected over night which will keep the temperatures to around 2C to 4C but there is the chance of a light ground frost.

“There will be more cloud around on Saturday but it will still be warm with highs of 15C.”

Sadly, the warm weather is not expected to continue and Mr Bell said that Sunday will be “noticeably colder” with highs of 10C.

The cooler weather front is also expected to stay, with temperatures in the single figures predicted for the coming week.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Husband’s grief after wife died from sepsis days after giving birth

Colchester General Hospital

Witches Watch! What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ victory over Leicester on Thursday night

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

Angela Blay with her knitted Ed Sheeran doll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Do Suffolk’s education services need greater scrutiny?

Mark Bee said he had recognised there was a need for a standalone education scrutiny in Suffolk when he was leader. Picture: DAVID GARRAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists