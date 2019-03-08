Weekend weather: Sunny start before cold front moves in

A sunny start to the weekend is forecasted, but colder weather is to come. Picture: ANTHONY BURN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk and Essex will see a sunny start to the weekend with highs reaching the mid teens, but a colder spell is forecasted, bringing a chill to the air on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Experts are predicting a warm, sunny day today with temperatures reaching 15C and a similar theme is expected on Saturday.

However, a new weather front will bring winds from the north east on Sunday putting a stop to the warmer weather.

Chris Bell, forecaster for East Anglian based Weatherquest, said: “It’s looking like a really nice day today. There will be a little bit of mist this morning but that will burn off and there will be sunshine for most of the afternoon.

“There may be a bit of cloud later on but it will be warm with highs of 15C.

“More cloud is expected over night which will keep the temperatures to around 2C to 4C but there is the chance of a light ground frost.

“There will be more cloud around on Saturday but it will still be warm with highs of 15C.”

Sadly, the warm weather is not expected to continue and Mr Bell said that Sunday will be “noticeably colder” with highs of 10C.

The cooler weather front is also expected to stay, with temperatures in the single figures predicted for the coming week.