Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warm and muggy weather ahead, forecasters warn

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 July 2019

Weatherquest predicts it will be a muggy week for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Weatherquest predicts it will be a muggy week for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Tomorrow is set to be a hot and sunny day in the region - but cloudy conditions won't stop temperatures from reaching the mid-20Cs later in the week, forecasters have said.

You may also want to watch:

With Cavendish in Suffolk having topped 26C today, tomorrow looks set to be an equally hot day - with temperatures predicted to rise to 26C in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, overnight rain could see a wet start to Thursday morning, although Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury added the rain will not result in lower temperatures, with mild and muggy nights of between 13 and 14C set to continue throughout the week.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, between 22C and 23C, although there are chances of scattered thunderstorms across the county on Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks set to see temperatures to again climb into the mid 20Cs.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Clacton murder victim named by police

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

The 9 most annoying things about working in an office - according to staff in East Anglia

Do you judge the person at work who doesn't participate in the tea round? Picture: Getty Images/George Doyle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists