Warm and muggy weather ahead, forecasters warn

Weatherquest predicts it will be a muggy week for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Tomorrow is set to be a hot and sunny day in the region - but cloudy conditions won't stop temperatures from reaching the mid-20Cs later in the week, forecasters have said.

With Cavendish in Suffolk having topped 26C today, tomorrow looks set to be an equally hot day - with temperatures predicted to rise to 26C in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, overnight rain could see a wet start to Thursday morning, although Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury added the rain will not result in lower temperatures, with mild and muggy nights of between 13 and 14C set to continue throughout the week.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy and cooler, between 22C and 23C, although there are chances of scattered thunderstorms across the county on Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks set to see temperatures to again climb into the mid 20Cs.