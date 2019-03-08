Video

Mini heatwave to end with cooler and cloudy weather

The warmer spring weather is due to end today with cooler temperatures of around 10-11C in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Temperatures really have been hotter than most Mediterranean countries in Suffolk and Essex this weekend – with one place hitting 19C.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, this brief spell of warmer weather is likely to end today with cooler highs of around 11C.

According to forecasters, Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers here and there.

Sunshine will still creep through the clouds on the first day of British Summer Time (today), Weatherquest forecasters said, but temperatures are likely to be cooler for many – except in the far south of England.

They tweeted: “East Anglia today [will be] cloudy with some patchy rain across the south at first.

“Most places dry though, with cloud clearing to leave sunny spells in the afternoon.

“Moderate northeasterly winds, fresher near the coast. Feeling cooler than of late with highs of 9-11C.”

Meanwhile, Met Office experts are predicting that next week, the weather could get even colder – with frost and ice on its way.

This morning, the clocks sprung forward and today is the first official day of British Summer Time (BST).

Here is everything you need to know about when the clocks go forward, and whether you get an extra hour in bed.

News of this cooler weather comes after Dan Holley, a forecaster at the East Anglian based Weatherquest, tweeted to say the highest temperature in the region yesterday was 19C at Santon Downham, near the Suffolk/Norfolk border.

“[This was the] warmest day since 26th February,” he tweeted.

“This came after beginning the day at -1.5C, creating a diurnal range of 20.5C.

“Sea breeze kept coasts cooler, but also generated a couple of isolated showers in Suffolk.”

Did you enjoy the hot weather this weekend? Send your sunny snaps for a chance to feature in our gallery.