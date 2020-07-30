Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The coronavirus infection rate rose in every area of Suffolk last week, although numbers remain low.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England data published yesterday reveals that Ipswich, Babergh, Mid Suffolk, East Suffolk and West Suffolk all recorded rises in the rate of people testing positive for Covid-19.

Ipswich, which now has the highest infection rate in Suffolk, saw the largest increase and recorded a rate of five cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 26, up from 0.7 the previous week.

Within that time seven people tested positive for Covid-19, up from one the previous week.

MORE: ‘Our staff are paramount’ – Pub to close for two weeks after positive Covid result

Infection rates in Suffolk remain among the lowest in England.

To put the data into context, Blackburn with Darwen, which recorded the highest rate of infection in England last week, had 87.3 positive tests per 100,000 people.

Babergh saw its infection rate rise from 2.2 positive tests per 100,000 to 4.4 in the latest data from Public Health England, while East Suffolk went from 1.6 to 4.

Mid Suffolk, which had logged no positive tests for a fortnight, had 2.9 positive tests per 100,000 in the week to July 26, while West Suffolk recorded the smallest increase from 3.4 to 3.9.

Stuart Keeble, of Suffolk’s public health team, said they were aware of a “slight rise” in the number of positive Covid-19 results in the past week.

“While this is not something we need to over-react to as a community, it is a timely reminder that we all have a responsibility to our family, friends, wider community and ourselves to take all the necessary actions to reduce the risk of spreading the virus as much as possible,” he added.

MORE: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

In north Essex, where public health experts last week spotted an initial rise in the number of positive cases, infection rates rose again in the week to July 26.

In Tendring, the rate of coronavirus infection increased to 10.3 in the week to July 26, up from 7.5 the previous week. In that period 15 people tested positive for the virus, compared with 11 the previous week.

Last Friday, Essex County Council’s public health director Dr Mike Gogarty said the team had seen the first signs of an increase in cases in Clacton and Harwich.

Detailed analysis and knowledge from the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service showed this was mainly young adults who are contracting the virus.

MORE: Concern over ‘first signs’ of virus spike in Essex

The numbers are still small compared to other areas of England.

In Oldham and Leicester, both areas are recording broadly the same rate of 56 cases per 100,000 people.

‘Second wave’ warning as Europe sees spike

It comes as health secretary Matt Hancock warned on Thursday that a “second wave” was starting to sweep through Europe.

The West Suffolk MP said “we’ve got to do everything” to prevent it reaching Britain.

People who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must now self-isolate for 10 days under new rules.

The UK’s chief medical officers said on Thursday that the period must increase from the current rule of seven days because of the risk individuals may still be able to spread Covid-19.

- See more stories from the Archant Investigations Unit via our Facebook page