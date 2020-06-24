No coronavirus related deaths recorded for third consecutive day
PUBLISHED: 15:02 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 24 June 2020
Sarah Lucy Brown
Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have recorded no coronavirus related deaths for three deaths in a row.
No new deaths were reported at either of ESNEFTs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester.
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds didn’t report any new deaths either.
Only four deaths were reported in total at hospitals across the East of England, with all four being in south Essex.
In total, only 51 deaths were recorded nationally.
The last recorded coronavirus deaths in our area were reported on Sunday at an ESNEFT hospital.
