No coronavirus related deaths recorded for third consecutive day

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in our area for three days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have recorded no coronavirus related deaths for three deaths in a row.

No new deaths were reported at either of ESNEFTs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds didn’t report any new deaths either.

Only four deaths were reported in total at hospitals across the East of England, with all four being in south Essex.

In total, only 51 deaths were recorded nationally.

The last recorded coronavirus deaths in our area were reported on Sunday at an ESNEFT hospital.