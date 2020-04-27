Person in 30s one of 10 to die in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus

The economy across Suffolk has taken a battering since the country was put into lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A person in their 30s is one of 10 people who have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Latest government figures show that nine people sadly lost their lives at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals and one patient died at West Suffolk Hospital.

They had all tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced.

The local figures came as it was revealed that as of 5pm on April 26, a further 329 people have died in hospitals across England meaning that 18,749 have now lost their lives after contracting the virus.

Full UK numbers are expected later today.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We can confirm that seven patients two in their 90s, two in their 80s, two in their 50s and one in their 30s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Two patients in their 90s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total, 225 people have now died at Colchester and Ipswich Hospital since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further 32 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital and 72 at James Paget Hospital.

There has also been one death at Clacton Hospital, one death at Beccles Hospital, one death at Aldeburgh Hospital and one death at the region’s mental health trust, the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Despite these figures it is widely understood that the death toll from coronavirus across the UK is likely to be higher.