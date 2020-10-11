E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Latest coronavirus infection rates revealed for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:01 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 11 October 2020

New coronavirus infection data has been released Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

New Government data on coronavirus infection rates has shown how case numbers are changing in Suffolk and north Essex.

The latest infection rate stats for Suffolk show that 42 cases were reported in the county on October 8, compared to 44 the previous day.

This brings the current total number of reported cases in the county to 3,528 since the pandemic began

Of these new cases most were in East Suffolk, which recorded 12 new cases followed by West Suffolk with 11.

There were six in Mid Suffolk and Babergh and seven in Ipswich.

MORE: Council rescues nearly 600 struggling Ipswich families from homelessness

Over the border in north Essex there were nine new cases in Tendring and four each in Braintree and Colchester.

On Friday it was revealed that the R Rate in the East of England had risen to 1.3-1.6 up from 1.0 - 1.3 last week.

Cases in the county remain relatively low compared to the rest of the country.

MORE: Suffolk MP Matt Hancock denies breaking coronavirus curfew

