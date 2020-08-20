11 of the best photos of GCSE results day
PUBLISHED: 17:02 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 20 August 2020
Archant
It can be a day of excitement and nerves, laughter and relief but GCSE results day has been particularly difficult this year.
With no exams to take and uncertainties surrounding how exams were going to be graded it’s been a results day unlike any other.
For many students it was a relief for many students to be able to finally open the illusive envelope and see what all their hard work had amounted to.
We’ve selected some of our favourite pictures of students and their families and friends celebrating the big day.
From laughing and jumping to tears of joy it was an emotional day for the class of 2020.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: ‘We earned these grades’ - Star pupil sends message to future employers
MORE: Woman, 25, who dropped out of school finally passes her GCSEs
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.