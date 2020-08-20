11 of the best photos of GCSE results day

A student at Clacton Coastal Academy celebrates her GCSE results Picture: CLACTON COASTAL ACADEMY Archant

It can be a day of excitement and nerves, laughter and relief but GCSE results day has been particularly difficult this year.

Jodie Smith and Jamie Cook with their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jodie Smith and Jamie Cook with their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With no exams to take and uncertainties surrounding how exams were going to be graded it’s been a results day unlike any other.

For many students it was a relief for many students to be able to finally open the illusive envelope and see what all their hard work had amounted to.

We’ve selected some of our favourite pictures of students and their families and friends celebrating the big day.

From laughing and jumping to tears of joy it was an emotional day for the class of 2020.

Katie Kane and Katie Allen were pleased with their results Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Katie Kane and Katie Allen were pleased with their results Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Students toast their results in Clacton Picture: CLACTON COASTAL ACADEMY Students toast their results in Clacton Picture: CLACTON COASTAL ACADEMY

Students from Thomas Gainsborough School talk about their results Picture: CHRIS RYALL/ THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL Students from Thomas Gainsborough School talk about their results Picture: CHRIS RYALL/ THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL

Molly Green from Stowmarket High School is pleased with her results Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL Molly Green from Stowmarket High School is pleased with her results Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL

Bethany Cousins, 25, has achieved a grade 9 in her English GCSE at Suffolk New College Picture: JOHN NICE Bethany Cousins, 25, has achieved a grade 9 in her English GCSE at Suffolk New College Picture: JOHN NICE

GCSE results day at Kesgrave High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN GCSE results day at Kesgrave High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GCSE results day at Kesgrave High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN GCSE results day at Kesgrave High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Academy had a great year for GCSE results Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich Academy had a great year for GCSE results Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Karolina Stawicka from Stowmarket High School shows off her results Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL Karolina Stawicka from Stowmarket High School shows off her results Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL

