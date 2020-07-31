E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What roadworks are taking place across Suffolk and Essex this week?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 August 2020

Roadworks are planned across the county this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Roadworks are planned across the county this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Major routes in Suffolk and north Essex have roadworks taking part on them this week, will you be affected?

Highways England have outlined the roadworks taking place across our major routes this week.

A12 southbound access from A120 near Colchester (east) to A12 southbound

Lane one of the A12 southbound entry slip from the A120 Colchester East. will be closed. Schedule from 9pm on August 3 to 5am on August 4.

Lane two will be closed from 9pm on August 4 to 5am on August 5.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Closures of busy Ipswich roads postponed

A14 J51 eastbound access

Disruption is expected everyday on the A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J51 for Needham Market between 8pm and 6am from August 3 to August 8 2020.

Further disruption is expected each day between 8pm and 6am from August 10 to August 15, August 17 to August 22 and August 24 to August 28.

MORE: Three weeks of diversions on A12 due to overnight roadworks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

17-year-old boy dies in motorbike crash

A teenage boy has died in a motorbike crash in Kirby Cross. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Woman sent naked photographs of child to man she met online

Claire Kelly pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Rolling road block on A14 as car is recovered from crash

The A14 westbound is partially closed between junction 51 Needham Market and 52 Claydon after a car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Couple stole £15,000 from neighbour’s bank account

Dominic Slade and Marlene Hill pleaded guilty before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

See the faces of the men Jailed in Suffolk this week

These two men were jailed in Suffolk this week Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY/ESSEX POLICE