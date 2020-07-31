What roadworks are taking place across Suffolk and Essex this week?
PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 August 2020
Major routes in Suffolk and north Essex have roadworks taking part on them this week, will you be affected?
Highways England have outlined the roadworks taking place across our major routes this week.
A12 southbound access from A120 near Colchester (east) to A12 southbound
Lane one of the A12 southbound entry slip from the A120 Colchester East. will be closed. Schedule from 9pm on August 3 to 5am on August 4.
Lane two will be closed from 9pm on August 4 to 5am on August 5.
A14 J51 eastbound access
Disruption is expected everyday on the A14 eastbound entry slip at junction J51 for Needham Market between 8pm and 6am from August 3 to August 8 2020.
Further disruption is expected each day between 8pm and 6am from August 10 to August 15, August 17 to August 22 and August 24 to August 28.
