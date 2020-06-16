Bright, sunny weather set to stay for a few more days - but thunderstorms to come

More days of sunshine and warm weather are on the cards for Tuesday and Wednesday but it’s also set to change later this week, say forecasters.

“It’s really pretty similar to the last few days,” said Chris Bell from forecasters Weatherquest.

“Quite a bit of sunshine, warm and quite humid overall for most of us.”

The only exception to this will be the chance for a few heavy showers and thunderstorms on the western side of the county, towards the Cambridgeshire border during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Top temperatures today will be 23 or 24C inland and slightly cooler along the coast.

It will be a similar day tomorrow with a largely sunny day, although there will be some more cloud around.

This pattern of weather will come to an end on Wednesday night into Thursday.

An area of rain is expected to arrive from the South East leading to a much more unsettled and wet day.