Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What is the weather going to be like today in East Anglia?

PUBLISHED: 06:49 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:49 09 November 2018

Expect highs of 9C as we head into the weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Expect highs of 9C as we head into the weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER

©archant2014

Things are certainly cooling down as we head into the armistice weekend but we can expect some sun as the day progresses.

Suffolk and Ipswich will have woken up to cool temperatures of 5-7C this morning but at least it wasn’t the 3C experienced by those in Norfolk.

We can expect dry and cool skies across the region this morning with some sunny spells peeping through.

Grassy areas and shallow valleys may experience some mist creeping in as well.

The wind is likely to pick up in the afternoon bringing with it some cloud from the south.

Thankfully we are likely to be free of showers and things will begin to pick up by the time we get to the evening.

Expect highs of 12C throughout the day, so make sure you wrap-up warm.

Temperatures are likely to drop into the single figures, with lows of 9C throughout the night.

Come back to us for all your news and weather.

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

08:35 Dominic Moffitt
A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit and run.

Updated Why did an air ambulance land in Christchurch Park yesterday?

4 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

An air ambulance was called to Christchurch Park yesterday to reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

Video Oustanding! School gets top marks in Ofsted inspection

59 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Principal of the Thomas Wolsey School, Helen MacDougal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A school which specialises in teaching children with learning difficulties has received a top level Ofsted report.

Pair jailed for playing part in series of ram raids across eastern region

08:36 Adam Howlett
Tony Smith, 19, from Willingham, Cambridgeshire, and Charlie Oakley, 26, of Shefford, Bedfordshire, have been jailed for their involvement in a spate of ram raids Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE

Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to playing a part in a series of ram raids across seven counties - including raids in Newmarket and Thetford.

Train louts warned as police rail patrols stepped up

08:15 Andrew Papworth
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

People who cause disruption on trains have been warned that police will crack down on them as patrols are stepped up on a real service.

Car in ‘dangerous condition’ with bumper ripped off is stopped

08:10 Andrew Papworth
The car with the ripped off bumper that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car with its entire front bumper ripped off was stopped by police for being in a “dangerous condition”.

‘Our daughter’s life was worth little more than three weeks’ shopping’ - Parents’ anger at £320 fine for death driver

08:09 Simon Parkin
Helen Lovegrove who was killed when the taxi she was travelling in was hit by another car near Thetford. Picture: Caroline Vincent

The parents of Helen Lovegrove have spoken of their devastating loss and anger at the sentence for the driver who admitted causing her death by careless driving.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

New look store Ipswich

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Updated Why did an air ambulance land in Christchurch Park yesterday?

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24