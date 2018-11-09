What is the weather going to be like today in East Anglia?

Expect highs of 9C as we head into the weekend

Things are certainly cooling down as we head into the armistice weekend but we can expect some sun as the day progresses.

Suffolk and Ipswich will have woken up to cool temperatures of 5-7C this morning but at least it wasn’t the 3C experienced by those in Norfolk.

We can expect dry and cool skies across the region this morning with some sunny spells peeping through.

Grassy areas and shallow valleys may experience some mist creeping in as well.

The wind is likely to pick up in the afternoon bringing with it some cloud from the south.

Thankfully we are likely to be free of showers and things will begin to pick up by the time we get to the evening.

Expect highs of 12C throughout the day, so make sure you wrap-up warm.

Temperatures are likely to drop into the single figures, with lows of 9C throughout the night.

