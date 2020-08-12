Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

After days of scorching temperatures, the mercury is set to take a tumble as thunderstorms take hold.

Thursday could see thunderstorms in the county, with the change in weather more likely to come in the afternoon.

Despite the storms, temperatures will stay warm at around 30 or 31C.

However, from Friday temperatures will start to drop with fresher feeling days on the way.

The mercury will drop to the mid 20s which will continue to through the weekend.

More thunderstorms could be on the way over the weekend with Sunday set to be wetter but forecaster say this could be more hit and miss.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for much of England from now until Monday night.