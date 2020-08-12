E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2020

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

After days of scorching temperatures, the mercury is set to take a tumble as thunderstorms take hold.

Thursday could see thunderstorms in the county, with the change in weather more likely to come in the afternoon.

Despite the storms, temperatures will stay warm at around 30 or 31C.

You may also want to watch:

However, from Friday temperatures will start to drop with fresher feeling days on the way.

The mercury will drop to the mid 20s which will continue to through the weekend.

More thunderstorms could be on the way over the weekend with Sunday set to be wetter but forecaster say this could be more hit and miss.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for much of England from now until Monday night.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chambers, Nolan, Norwood and more - The Town players with most to prove this season

L-R: James Norwood, Jon Nolan and Luke Chambers all have points to prove this season Picture: ARCHANT

Don’t bet your house on planning changes making it easier to buy a home!

Will changes to planning rules take away the voice of local residents on new developments like the new homes in Ravenswood? IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Sixth form head boy says A-level results U-turn is ‘unfair’

A student from Ormiston Sudbury Academy has described the government's triple lock A-level results as

Temperatures set to drop as thunderstorms arrive

Thunder and lower temperatures are on the way Picture: ALISON CONNORS/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hospitals set to receive over £5million to prepare for potential winter coronavirus spike

Hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex will be getting money from the government Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN