E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Suffolk and North Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 27 August 2020

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Suffolk Picture: PETER CUTTS

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Suffolk Picture: PETER CUTTS

PETER-CUTTS

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The warning for Friday is expected between 11am until 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

During this time heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, peaking around Friday afternoon.

The Met Office say that coastal areas are more likely to be affected come the evening.

Some areas will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20 mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in around three hours.

The warning also indicates that there is a good chance that driving could be affected by spray, standing water or hail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A137 re-opens after fatal crash

The road remains closed this morning Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed: The most popular baby names where you live

The most popular baby names in Suffolk in 2019 have been revealed. Picture: RUTH LEACH

Dog and owner rescued from Southwold Harbour

The RNLI were called to Southwold Harbour on Thursday morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Image shows what retirement flats development will look like

A CGI showing an impression of how the finished retirement development in Bury St Edmunds will look Picture: CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING