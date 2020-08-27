Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Suffolk and North Essex

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The warning for Friday is expected between 11am until 8pm.

During this time heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, peaking around Friday afternoon.

The Met Office say that coastal areas are more likely to be affected come the evening.

Some areas will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20 mm within an hour and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in around three hours.

The warning also indicates that there is a good chance that driving could be affected by spray, standing water or hail.