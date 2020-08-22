Mixture of sunny and showery weather on the cards across the weekend

It's going to be a mixed bag of sunshine and showers this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

This weekend could prove to be a real mixed bag of weather with forecasters predicting both sunshine and showers on the cards.

Saturday morning will start off sunny but there may be some isolates showers in some areas by early afternoon.

By mid afternoon some areas will feel largely warm although there may well be some wind around.

Top temperatures today will reach 24C.

Overnight the showers will die out leaving a dry and sunny start for Sunday.

The rain could return, however, with showers coming in from the west that could be heavy and even thundery at times.

The top temperature expected tomorrow is also 24C.

The new working week is likely to start off very similar to this weekend with a mixtures of sunny mornings and rainy afternoons.