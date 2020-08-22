E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mixture of sunny and showery weather on the cards across the weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:02 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 22 August 2020

It's going to be a mixed bag of sunshine and showers this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

It's going to be a mixed bag of sunshine and showers this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

This weekend could prove to be a real mixed bag of weather with forecasters predicting both sunshine and showers on the cards.

Saturday morning will start off sunny but there may be some isolates showers in some areas by early afternoon.

By mid afternoon some areas will feel largely warm although there may well be some wind around.

You may also want to watch:

Top temperatures today will reach 24C.

Overnight the showers will die out leaving a dry and sunny start for Sunday.

The rain could return, however, with showers coming in from the west that could be heavy and even thundery at times.

The top temperature expected tomorrow is also 24C.

The new working week is likely to start off very similar to this weekend with a mixtures of sunny mornings and rainy afternoons.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Potentially devastating’: Dozens of children left waiting for eating disorder treatment

Dozens of children in Norfolk and Suffolk are waiting more than four weeks for treatment for eating disorders. PHOTO: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Mixture of sunny and showery weather on the cards across the weekend

It's going to be a mixed bag of sunshine and showers this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last minute deal struck to save vital school bus route

Chambers and Beestons have brokered an agreement to offer children an alternative route to the 971 bus which will be cut come September. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Balloon artist caught with indecent images avoids prison

Samuel Stamp-Dod has avoided jail Picture: ARCHANT

10 new coronavirus contact tracers to be hired in Suffolk

Suffolk County Council is hiring a team of contact tracers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN