Police 'concerned' for missing 50-year-old man

Police are "concerned" for Andrew Potts who has been reported missing from Yoxford - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing from Yoxford.

Andrew Potts was last seen in Yoxford at about 3.30am on Tuesday, May 31.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said Mr Potts was driving a black Range Rover with the registration number C1 KBT.

Mr Potts has been described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins, stocky build, has short mousey grey hair and is clean shaven.

He is believed to have been wearing navy blue suede deck shoes, navy blue trousers and a navy blue body warmer.

Anyone with any information on Mr Potts whereabouts is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.