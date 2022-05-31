News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police 'concerned' for missing 50-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:24 PM May 31, 2022
Police are "concerned" for Andrew Potts who has been reported missing from Yoxford

Police are "concerned" for Andrew Potts who has been reported missing from Yoxford - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "concerned" for the welfare of a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing from Yoxford. 

Andrew Potts was last seen in Yoxford at about 3.30am on Tuesday, May 31. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said Mr Potts was driving a black Range Rover with the registration number C1 KBT.

Mr Potts has been described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins, stocky build, has short mousey grey hair and is clean shaven.

He is believed to have been wearing navy blue suede deck shoes, navy blue trousers and a navy blue body warmer.  

Anyone with any information on Mr Potts whereabouts is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural

Suffolk Highways

Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Dame Judi Dench during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Suffolk Live News

Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon