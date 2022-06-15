Suffolk to become home to two new wetlands as part of £50M project

Suffolk is set to become home to two wetlands as part of a new Anglian Water initiative - Credit: Archant

Suffolk is set to become home to two new treatment wetlands as part of Anglian Water's plan to help protect rivers.

The initiative forms part of Anglian Water's recently launched Get River Positive commitment in which the company has pledged to work to restore river habitats across the region.

The programme will see a total of 26 wetlands created at an investment of more than £50million between now and the end of the decade.

The two Suffolk wetlands will be located near Charsfield, which will feed into the River Deben and Cotton which will help protect the River Dove.

Dr Robin Price, director of quality and the environment for Anglian Water said: "This is a hugely ambitious programme, the scale of which has never before been delivered by a water company in the UK.

“Our wetland programme at Ingoldisthorpe has provided a blueprint which we can now roll out across the region.

"Nature-based solutions are a key part of our vision for the future: not only providing vital services to our customers and meeting the demands of our ever growing population, but doing so in a way that benefits, wildlife, the environment and local communities too."

How do wetlands work?

Treatment wetlands work by taking used but treated water from water recycling centres and passing it through a series of interconnected ponds planted with native wetland species such as iris, sedges, rush, marsh marigold and watercress.

The wetland plants naturally clean the water, removing ammonia and phosphate before it goes back into the nearby river.

Although Anglian Water’s existing water recycling processes already remove the majority of these substances in line with tight environmental permits issued by the Environment Agency, the wetlands work to treat the water even further, removing the need for expensive, carbon-intensive infrastructure and the chemical dosing which is conventionally used.