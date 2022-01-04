Bury man's gruelling challenges for 2022 - how many of these could you do?
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
A man from Bury St Edmunds will be challenging himself in a gruelling fashion by completing 12 fundraisers in 12 months.
Josh Wright is fundraising for the My WiSH Butterfly, a charity that helps terminally ill people spend the last moments of their life in peace with loved ones.
The customer service manager has previously run 13 half marathons in 13 days, raising more than £1,500, though this year he will be completing a fundraising effort just over every four weeks.
The plan came about when he began writing down what he already wanted to do for 2022, he said: "A few of them were stuff I kind of had planned, like the nuclear race.
"I was looking at it, filled in the blanks and thought there's a good year's worth of stuff there if I put my mind to it."
So he decided to fill out the whole calendar with events, some being more challenging than others.
"I'm dreading the swim because I'm a pants swimmer." Josh added. "The other stuff, even though I'm dreading it, I'm kind of confident with a lot of it."
Most Read
- 1 Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms
- 2 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash
- 3 Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room
- 4 Ten young Town players to watch in 2022
- 5 Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout
- 6 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog
- 7 Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides
- 8 Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds
- 9 Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 Gillingham sign Norwich striker on loan ahead of Ipswich clash
The 24 hour gaming marathon will be "a holiday", while the double marathon will probably be the hardest.
Josh said: "There's doing one and then there's doing one and waking up the next day, crying, and doing it all again."
The first fundraising effort will begin on the last weekend of the month, January 29 and 30.
His 2022 plan is scheduled as follows:
January – Two half marathons in one weekend
February – HS Direct Challenge, running the distance of the Bury office to Sheffield office over duration of month remotely
March – 24-hour gaming marathon (numerous participants)
April – 100-mile cycle
May – Nuclear race, with partner Hannah
June – Relay race - run and bike with friend Matt
July – Birthday fundraiser
August – Climb a mountain
September – Two-mile swim
October - 50km ultra marathon
November – 3000 push ups, 100 a day
December – Double marathon weekend with his dad
If you would like to support Josh, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/josh-wright20