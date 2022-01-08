Concerns grow over missing 14-year-old girl as police make fresh appeal
- Credit: Suffolk police
A re-appeal has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Haverhill who last seen taking her dog for a walk.
Mihela Gurgu was last seen on Wednesday, January 5, when she left her home in Haverhill to take the dog - a brown shih tzu - for a walk.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed Mihela may have arranged to travel out of the county and she has links to Coventry and the Cambridge area.
"Police and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen her to make contact."
Mihela has been described as white, 5ft 5in tall with shoulder-length hair. .
She was last seen wearing a black McKenzie hooded top, blue jeans and Nike trainers and has Teddy, the dog, with her.
Anyone with information regarding Mihela’s whereabouts is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Haverhill on 101.
Most Read
- 1 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge
- 2 Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK
- 3 'It's a strong squad... but we don't want to settle' - McKenna on transfer plans
- 4 Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed
- 5 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
- 6 Appeal after man steals two Lego sets from toy shop
- 7 A big night as young Town striker faces Premier League giants he supported as a boy
- 8 A12 blocked after three-vehicle crash
- 9 More than 1,800 young people test positive as Suffolk schools return
- 10 Great East Run called off permanently after two years of cancellations