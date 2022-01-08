Concerns grow over missing 14-year-old girl as police make fresh appeal

Police are concerned for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

A re-appeal has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Haverhill who last seen taking her dog for a walk.

Mihela Gurgu was last seen on Wednesday, January 5, when she left her home in Haverhill to take the dog - a brown shih tzu - for a walk.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed Mihela may have arranged to travel out of the county and she has links to Coventry and the Cambridge area.

"Police and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen her to make contact."

Mihela has been described as white, 5ft 5in tall with shoulder-length hair. .

She was last seen wearing a black McKenzie hooded top, blue jeans and Nike trainers and has Teddy, the dog, with her.

Anyone with information regarding Mihela’s whereabouts is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Haverhill on 101.







