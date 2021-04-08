News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How are you feeling ahead of April 12 lockdown easing? Fill in our survey

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:52 PM April 8, 2021   
More lockdown restrictions are due to be lifted in Suffolk and the rest of England next week - but how are you feeling ahead of the changes on Monday, April 12?

The second step in the government's roadmap out of lockdown is the most significant change yet to the national lockdown which has been in place since January. 

Non-essential shops, outdoor attractions and hairdressers can open for the first time this year, while UK holidays are also allowed - albeit only with members of your own household.

Pubs cannot yet open indoors, although outdoor beer gardens can welcome punters.

Gyms can also welcome members, although people can only exercise on their own or with members of their household.

Stores and venues have been preparing for the big reopening this week, with Primark announcing longer opening hours to give customers more time to shop.

The move is designed to make it easier for shoppers to social distance.

We would like to know how you are feeling about the latest changes. Will you be going to the pub for a pint in a beer garden? Will you be browsing the shops? Can you not wait for a haircut? Or are you still cautious about taking a step back towards normality?

Tell us what you think in our anonymous and quick survey.

