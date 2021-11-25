News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk beauty spots ranked among best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:55 PM November 25, 2021
Make your way to Shingle Street as the sun sets so you can get a grab a spot for stargazing this sum

Suffolk Coast and Heaths has been voted the 9th best Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in a Which? poll. - Credit: citizenside.com

Two of Suffolk's areas of outstanding natural beauty are among of the best in the UK, according to a recent survey by consumer experts Which?. 

Suffolk Coast and Heaths, and the Dedham Vale areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) were voted for by 5,812 Which? Connect members. 

People voted based on their own experiences of the destinations for their scenery, walks, wildlife, peace and quiet, visitor facilities, food and drink, tourist attractions and accommodation. 

There are 46 AONBs in the UK and the Suffolk Coast and Heaths — which covers 441sq km, taking in Sizewell, Woodbridge and coming down to the River Stour — ranks 9th on the list. 

Suffolk Coastal Heaths received a 82% score from the consumer experts, with three stars awarded for its scenery and tourist attractions, four stars for its walks, five stars for wildlife and four stars for peace and quiet, visitor facilities, food and drink and accommodation.

View across Tendring Hall Park near Stoke by Nayland after overhead power lines were removed and rep

View across Tendring Hall Park near Stoke by Nayland in Dedham Vale AONB - Credit: Archant

Dedham Vale — on the Suffolk Essex border — ranked in 31st. It received three stars for scenery, walks, visitor facilities, food and drink and tourist accommodation and two stars for wildlife and peace and quiet with an overall area score of 74%.


Suffolk

