Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Coronavirus case figures in Suffolk remain comparatively low compared to other areas of the UK – but where in the county is the virus spreading fastest?

According to the latest statistics – showing data from the week to October 12 – all but one of the five local authority areas have recorded less than 50 cases per 100,000.

Although rising cases is a major concern, the four districts and boroughs with the lowest cases remain well within the lowest 25% of the England’s local authority areas.

Babergh

As it stands, Babergh currently has the highest case rate in Suffolk, having recorded a rate of 65.2 per 100,000 in the week leading to October 12 – the figure stood at 35.9 the week prior.

In terms of cases, there were 60 positive cases recorded, compared to 33 the previous week - meaning cases roughly doubled that week.

Within Babergh, the neighbourhood with the highest number of cases - for seven days from October 4 to 10 - East Bergholt, Brantham & Capel St Mary. The villages had 17 news cases - the highest rate of anywhere in the county.

Hadleigh recorded six new cases during that time frame.

Ipswich

In the borough of Ipswich, the case rate increased from 24.8 to 45.3 from October 5 to October 12, after 62 new cases were confirmed. In the previous week, 34 new positive tests had been recorded.

This equates to a rise of 82%.

The Christchurch Park, Priory Heath and Gipping & Chantry Park each saw a rise of seven cases.

East Suffolk

In East Suffolk, the case rate rose from 32.5 to 41.7 per 100,000 after 104 new cases were confirmed, compared to 81 the previous week - this shows a 28% increase.

Areas within the district reporting higher numbers of cases than others include Lowestoft Central, where 11 cases were recorded from October 4 to October 10, while Kesgrave East & Martlesham recorded eight.

Mid Suffolk

Mid Suffolk has too seen a rise in cases, the infection rate rose from 29.9 to 47.2 in the week from October 5 to October 12 – with 49 new cases recorded compared to 31 the week prior - a rise of 58%.

The communities of Needham Market South & Great Blakenham, and Stowmarket East and Needham Market North, each recorded eight new cases, contributing to the rise.

West Suffolk

West Suffolk saw the smallest rise of all districts after the case rate increased from 41.3 to 47 per 100,000 in the week leading to October 12. This figure represented 84 new cases – up to from 74 the previous week - or 13.5%.

In terms of neighbourhoods, Mildenhall recorded the largest number of new cases at 10. Other areas with higher figures included Bury St Edmunds Central and the combined area of Red Lodge, Icklington & Moulton, where seven new cases were confirmed.

In Essex, where the entire county except for Southend and Thurrock goes into Tier 2 lockdown tomorrow, the rate in Tendring stands at 97.6, while Braintree remains lower than Babergh, Ipswich and West Suffolk at 42.6.