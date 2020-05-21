Cadets’ 7.5 VE Day challenge raises nearly £5k

Suffolk Army Cadets have raised nearly £5,000 for the NHS and other good causes with a series of challenges inspired by VE Day.

With many of the youngsters off school, they decided to make use of their spare time by fundraising for NHS Charities Together, Suffolk Community Foundation and St John Ambulance.

Throughout the county, Cadets have been running, walking or cycling a total distance of 75km throughout May in commemoration of VE Day earlier in the month.

One Cadet even cycled the entire distance in one day.

The challenge has proved incredibly popular on social media, with the initial fundraising goal of £3,000 smashed within a week.

The current total raised stands at £4,778.

John Tillotson, Detachment Commander at Bury St Edmunds, said “ The Cadets have encouraged the adult instructors and parents to take up the challenge as well, including myself, to get out and cycle.

“The Cadets have loved it. It’s been good for their health and wellbeing.”

