Cadets raise £10,000 for NHS and other good causes in 75km challenge

Published: 2:56 PM June 7, 2021

Suffolk Army Cadets raised more than £10,000 for the NHS, St John Ambulance and Suffolk Community Foundation - Credit: John Tillotson

Suffolk Army Cadets have smashed their target and raised more than £10,000 for good causes in Covid with a series of challenges inspired by VE and VJ Day.

Last May, many Cadets decided to run, walk or cycle a distance of 75km throughout the month with the goal of raising £3,000 for NHS Charities Together, Suffolk Community Foundation and St John Ambulance.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed by the community and businesses, including Clarkes of Walsham and Gerda Security.

The money was raised in a VE and VJ Day-inspired challenge - Credit: John Tillotson

After returning to face-to-face training training this month, Cadets celebrated their achievement of raising £10,015.55 with a giant cheque of the sum.

Lieutenant Colonel Rob Simpkin, Deputy Commandant of Suffolk Army Cadets, said: "We are extremely proud of our young people and the fantastic efforts they made to help these organisations and, in turn, the difference they have been able to make during the pandemic.

"The benefits have only included the fantastic sum raised, but also the physical and mental-health benefits of staying active and remaining focussed with a goal that let these young people make a difference, their difference, during the pandemic. This has been really important."

Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk Colonel Anthony Fairbanks Weston added: "The Lord Lieutenant is so grateful for all that Suffolk Army Cadet Force has done to raise this fabulous sum of money for three Suffolk-based Charities that have been at the heart of our efforts to combat the effects of the pandemic.

"All the Cadets and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers should be immensely proud of what they have achieved. Thank you."