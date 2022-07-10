GALLERY: Suffolk Community Games enjoys visit from Queen's Baton Relay

Gallery

One of the track races in progress at Bury St Edmunds leisure centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

A diverse range of sports and activities were enjoyed by young people as the Suffolk Community Games took place on Saturday - with the event having a very special visitor.





The games, part of the Festival of Suffolk which is celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee, took place at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and King Edward VI School in the town.

And it coincided with a visit from the Queen's Baton Relay. The baton has been visiting the 72 nations of the Commonwealth, having begun its journey in October and will be touring 180 communities across England.

Bury St Edmunds veteran Wendy Hooton, who served in the Womens’ Royal Army Air Corps (WRAC) for 18 years, carried the special symbol.

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There was a wide range of activities at the Suffolk Community Games - Credit: Danielle Booden

Footballers getting in on the action at the community games - Credit: Danielle Booden

The former Warrant Officer’s participation aimed to increase awareness of female veterans and to encourage them to identify as veterans so they can access the support services available to them.

She has also been raising money for the WRAC association since 2013, including funds for a new WRAC statue at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

As well as the special guest, there were plenty of other activities taking place at the community games, including an Ipswich Town FC Funzone, netball taster sessions, ‘pick up and play’ games and the Suffolk Special Olympics.

There was also a Wildcats Football Festival hosted by the Suffolk FA, BMX biking and climbing, along with dancing and circus skills.

The leisure centre café provided refreshments on what was a hot day, while the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston gave a speech.

The closing celebration featured a performance by the organisation DanceEast, which provides training for dancers aged between 10 and 18.

There were lots of different track and field events to try out - Credit: Danielle Booden

Trying out the ramps at the Suffolk Community Games - Credit: Danielle Booden

The climbing wall proved a popular challenge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Youngsters wait their turn at the games - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Festival of Suffolk has seen events being held to celebrate the county and to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Part of the aim of the festival is to bring communities together in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and organisations across Suffolk have been staging events to showcase the area as a dynamic and creative place to live, work and visit.

The games were a part of the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Festival of Suffolk



