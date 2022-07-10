News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Suffolk Community Games enjoys visit from Queen's Baton Relay

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 1:37 PM July 10, 2022
Updated: 2:08 PM July 10, 2022
Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the track races in progress at Bury St Edmunds leisure centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

A diverse range of sports and activities were enjoyed by young people as the Suffolk Community Games took place on Saturday - with the event having a very special visitor.


The games, part of the Festival of Suffolk which is celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee, took place at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and King Edward VI School in the town.

And it coincided with a visit from the Queen's Baton Relay. The baton has been visiting the 72 nations of the Commonwealth, having begun its journey in October and will be touring 180 communities across England. 

Bury St Edmunds veteran Wendy Hooton, who served in the Womens’ Royal Army Air Corps (WRAC) for 18 years, carried the special symbol.

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

There was a wide range of activities at the Suffolk Community Games - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Footballers getting in on the action at the community games - Credit: Danielle Booden

The former Warrant Officer’s participation aimed to increase awareness of female veterans and to encourage them to identify as veterans so they can access the support services available to them. 

She has also been raising money for the WRAC association since 2013, including funds for a new WRAC statue at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. 

As well as the special guest, there were plenty of other activities taking place at the community games, including an Ipswich Town FC Funzone, netball taster sessions, ‘pick up and play’ games and the Suffolk Special Olympics. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village
  2. 2 Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open
  3. 3 Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  1. 4 Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval
  2. 5 Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village
  3. 6 11-year-old's 'kissing game' led to sex with boy and girl
  4. 7 East's record-breaking harvest begins
  5. 8 Ipswich are bucking the trend in the League One transfer market... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house
  6. 9 Nurse practitioner dismissed from Suffolk surgery 'after suspension revealed'
  7. 10 Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

There was also a Wildcats Football Festival hosted by the Suffolk FA, BMX biking and climbing, along with dancing and circus skills. 

The leisure centre café provided refreshments on what was a hot day, while the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston gave a speech. 

The closing celebration featured a performance by the organisation DanceEast, which provides training for dancers aged between 10 and 18. 

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

There were lots of different track and field events to try out - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Trying out the ramps at the Suffolk Community Games - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

The climbing wall proved a popular challenge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suffolk Community Games at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Youngsters wait their turn at the games - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Festival of Suffolk has seen events being held to celebrate the county and to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Part of the aim of the festival is to bring communities together in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and organisations across Suffolk have been staging events to showcase the area as a dynamic and creative place to live, work and visit. 

Festival of Suffolk

The games were a part of the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Festival of Suffolk


Bury St Edmunds News
Suffolk
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Place with cafe de Paris mousse farce at The White Hart Inn Mersea

Review: 'After 10 years of being shut, the food at this pub is just...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Flynn Downes has joined West Ham United

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Downes completes big-money West Ham move with Town set for windfall

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance has been called to an accident in Manningtree

Updated

Woman in hospital after being trapped by fallen tree branch

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon