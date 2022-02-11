300 paintings and drawings of late Michael Stennett to be auctioned
- Credit: Archant
The contents of the Suffolk studio of a leading creative figure in the world of opera will go under the auction hammer.
Michael Stennett, who died aged 74 in June 2020, worked at his studio in Yoxford, where he designed costumes and sets and painted portraits, landscapes and still lifes.
Among those he designed for was opera star Dame Joan Sutherland, once described by Luciano Pavorroti as the "voice of the century".
Mr Stennett was praised by Dame Joan in her 1997 autobiography A Prima Donna’s Progress.
The artist also designed and created costumes for opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, English actor and politician Glenda Jackson, US actor and former model Mia Farrow and ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev.
Mr Stennett's collection of about 300 paintings and drawings, as well as tiara and jewellery made for Glenda Jackson’s role in the BBC drama Elizabeth R, will be auctioned at Cheffins in Cambridge on February 24.
Brett Tryner, director at Cheffins, said: "Michael Stennett was one of the leading costume designers of the second half of the 20th century, and his work has been hugely influential on both stage and screen since his debut at The New Theatre, creating costumes for Anne Of Green Gables back in 1969.
"This collection is of historic importance to the world of opera and contains countless costume designs for some of the most famous performances which were seen from the 1960s until the 1990s.
"Mr Stennett’s studio was an absolute goldmine for costume and set design and whilst this was primarily what made him famous, he was also a prolific artist, creating hundreds of portraits, still lifes and landscapes, many of which will also be offered for sale."
During his long career he worked with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, The Royal Opera House, Drottningholm Court Theatre, Sweden, English National Opera, Ottawa Festival, Malmo Ballet, Welsh National Opera and extensively with Australian Opera.
The net proceeds of the sale will go to the charity Historic Royal Palaces.