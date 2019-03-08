Artist Jo to work with community on design for new centre

Suffolk artist Jo Chapman will work with community groups on a design for the sun shade at the new Hadleigh swimming pool Picture: NICK ILOTT Nick Ilott Photography

Suffolk artist Jo Chapman has been commissioned to work with community groups in Hadleigh to design a sunshade for the new pool.

A CGI image of how the new Hadleigh Swimming Pool complex will look Picture: SOUTH SUFFOLK LEISURE A CGI image of how the new Hadleigh Swimming Pool complex will look Picture: SOUTH SUFFOLK LEISURE

Between them they will explore themes such as the importance of wellbeing and exercise, the pool environment, local landscape and more.

Jo said: "It's always exciting to be part of a big public project like this and being able to work with the community to inspire a design.

"I know Hadleigh, and the pool especially, is a special place for many people in Babergh and I look forward to being able to capture those feelings in the final design."

Derek Davis, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for communities, said: "It's exciting news we've now been able to announce Jo as the local artist who will work on the pool's sunshade design.

"We recognise the importance of remaining healthy and active, so this investment in our leisure facilities and infrastructure shows that commitment. I look forward to seeing how our community and Jo work together to create the final design."

The work is part of a £2.4m investment by Babergh District Council, with £200,000 of funds provided by Hadleigh Town Council and a Sports England grant of £150,000 to build a new swimming pool at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure.

The pool is expected to be opened to the public in summer 2020, with the old pool re-landscaped into park land, resulting in no net loss of open space.

The works will include:

- New pool with five 25 metre lanes

- Disabled access to the pool via easy access steps and handrail or via lift

- Changing Places toilet and shower facility

- Sauna

- Spectator seating

- Access through to the existing changing facilities, refurbished in 2010.

Tracey Loynds, development director for Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "We hope that the artwork will show the history of swimming in Hadleigh to the current day.

"The new pool will be in a stand-out location for the community and this art project to create a sunshade design will provide something important to the people of Hadleigh for years to come."