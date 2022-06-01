New Suffolk festival featuring Kaiser Chiefs cancelled due to rising costs

The Kaiser Chiefs were due to play At Ease Festival in August - Credit: Supplied

A new festival planned to be held at Euston Park this summer has been cancelled due to an "exponential rise" in costs.

Chart-toppers such as Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg and Natalie Imbruglia were due to play At Ease Festival from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28.

The festival was set to raise funds and awareness of mental health charities Sporting Force and My Black Dog, with live discussions planned throughout the festival.

Indie star Jake Bugg was also due to perform in the Suffolk festival

A statement posted on At Ease's website said: "We have done everything we can to deliver a festival for which is fun, informative and inclusive whilst supporting two incredible charities in My Black Dog and Sporting Force.

"However, this year has provided an incredibly challenging landscape for us to build our vision.

"The exponential rise of utility and production costs coupled with a significant slump in the festival market across the board has proved to be too difficult of a foundation for our event to develop."

The statement continued: "Please accept our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"SEE Tickets will be in contact with all ticket holders directly to confirm a refund."