Nostalgia

Hop, skip and jump! Suffolk athletics in 1986

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 July 2019

Number 7 was victorious as she threw herself across the line in Ipswich 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Number 7 was victorious as she threw herself across the line in Ipswich 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We take a look back at Suffolk schools athletics in June '86.

And they're off! The girls compete in one of the sprinting heats Picture: ARCHANTAnd they're off! The girls compete in one of the sprinting heats Picture: ARCHANT

These up and coming young sportsmen and women of the day competed in heats against each other to become the next best thing during athletics practice.

Some youngsters taking part in the Suffolk school athletics in the summer of 1986 Picture: ARCHANTSome youngsters taking part in the Suffolk school athletics in the summer of 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Five girls are shown sprinting down the track in Ipswich to beat their personal bests and their fellow runners.

Some of the youngsters compteting in a long distance run, on a hot summers day in June '86 Picture: ARCHANTSome of the youngsters compteting in a long distance run, on a hot summers day in June '86 Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the youngsters compteting in a long distance run, on a hot summers day in June '86 Picture: ARCHANTSome of the youngsters compteting in a long distance run, on a hot summers day in June '86 Picture: ARCHANT

A young athlete takes the long jump in his stride Picture: ARCHANTA young athlete takes the long jump in his stride Picture: ARCHANT

Some preferred short and energetic 100m sprints, whereas others sweated it out in a long distance race.

One young person is pictured making a vigorous attempt at the long jump.

■ Were you an athletics enthusiast in 1986? Email your memories to charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald's hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood's first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

