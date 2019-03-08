Nostalgia

Hop, skip and jump! Suffolk athletics in 1986

Number 7 was victorious as she threw herself across the line in Ipswich 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

We take a look back at Suffolk schools athletics in June '86.

These up and coming young sportsmen and women of the day competed in heats against each other to become the next best thing during athletics practice.

Five girls are shown sprinting down the track in Ipswich to beat their personal bests and their fellow runners.

Some preferred short and energetic 100m sprints, whereas others sweated it out in a long distance race.

One young person is pictured making a vigorous attempt at the long jump.

