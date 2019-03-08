Nostalgia
Hop, skip and jump! Suffolk athletics in 1986
PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 July 2019
We take a look back at Suffolk schools athletics in June '86.
And they're off! The girls compete in one of the sprinting heats Picture: ARCHANT
These up and coming young sportsmen and women of the day competed in heats against each other to become the next best thing during athletics practice.
Some youngsters taking part in the Suffolk school athletics in the summer of 1986 Picture: ARCHANT
Five girls are shown sprinting down the track in Ipswich to beat their personal bests and their fellow runners.
Some of the youngsters compteting in a long distance run, on a hot summers day in June '86 Picture: ARCHANT
A young athlete takes the long jump in his stride Picture: ARCHANT
Some preferred short and energetic 100m sprints, whereas others sweated it out in a long distance race.
One young person is pictured making a vigorous attempt at the long jump.
