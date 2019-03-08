Blistering bank holiday as temps approach mid-thirties

The paddling pool at Bourne Park in Ipswich during the late July heatwave

Bank holiday Monday looks set to be a scorcher as temperatures reach 33C in parts of Suffolk.

Forecasters predict hot and sunny conditions throughout the day.

Temperatures hit an August bank holiday high of 33.3C (92F) at Heathrow on Sunday.

The UK recorded its second hottest day ever in July - with temperatures reaching 38.1C in Cambridge.

The hottest ever July day was reached in 2003, when temperatures reached 38.5C in Kent.

The late summer sunshine, as a result of warm air being dragged up over the UK from France, comes at the end of what has been a wet and chilly month so far.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "All in all, if you like the sunshine and the hot weather, then it is going to be a good day."

The warm weather is expected to continue in Tuesday as early mist clears for another hot and sunny day.

But storm clouds could gather late on Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Thursday should be bright but fresher, with temperatures likely to fall on Friday.