Watch: Stunning sunrises highlight Suffolk's autumnal beauty

Stunning skies appeared over Suffolk on Saturday Picture: JANE CLARK Archant

Beautiful snapshots have shown some stunning sunrises across Suffolk yesterday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stunning sunrises were seen across Suffolk Picture: JANE CLARK Stunning sunrises were seen across Suffolk Picture: JANE CLARK

A sea of dazzling autumn skies were in store for anyone who braved the early hours of Saturday morning.

Did you snap the beautiful sunrise yesterday?

Email us with your pictures.

Martin snapped this shot of the sky over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MARTIN CUTHBERT Martin snapped this shot of the sky over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MARTIN CUTHBERT

A photo of the sunrise over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MEGAN CLEMENTS A photo of the sunrise over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MEGAN CLEMENTS

A great photo of the sunrise on Saturday morning. Picture: ANGELA CHALLIS A great photo of the sunrise on Saturday morning. Picture: ANGELA CHALLIS

Louise snapped this great picture of the skies over Aldeburgh on Saturday morning. Picture: LOUISE CANT Louise snapped this great picture of the skies over Aldeburgh on Saturday morning. Picture: LOUISE CANT