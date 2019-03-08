Watch: Stunning sunrises highlight Suffolk's autumnal beauty
PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 06 October 2019
Archant
Beautiful snapshots have shown some stunning sunrises across Suffolk yesterday morning.
Stunning sunrises were seen across Suffolk Picture: JANE CLARK
A sea of dazzling autumn skies were in store for anyone who braved the early hours of Saturday morning.
Did you snap the beautiful sunrise yesterday?
Email us with your pictures.
Martin snapped this shot of the sky over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MARTIN CUTHBERT
A photo of the sunrise over Leiston yesterday morning. Picture: MEGAN CLEMENTS
A great photo of the sunrise on Saturday morning. Picture: ANGELA CHALLIS
Louise snapped this great picture of the skies over Aldeburgh on Saturday morning. Picture: LOUISE CANT
Photos of the sunrise taken over the high street in Aldeburgh. Picture: LOUISE CANT