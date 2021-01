Published: 9:00 AM January 2, 2021

Welcome to the world - these babies were all born in Suffolk during 2020 as the nation lived through a series of lockdowns.

Arlo Ray Robinson born 6th September - Credit: Jessica Robinson

For most of us 2020 is a year we want to put behind us but for hundreds of families in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Stowmarket it is a reason to celebrate.

Albie Bennett, born 13th December. - Credit: Abbigail Lawrence

Proud new parents have welcomed new additions to their families, with many forced to isolate at home with their newborns as we endured another lockdown.

Amaya Louise Norah Graves, born 4th April. - Credit: Submitted

They have been robbed of their chance to introduce their new babies to family, friends and neighbours so we want to give families the chance to share their babies with the world - from the safety of their own homes.

Amber Rose Addison, born 3rd April. - Credit: Submitted

We ran a series of photos in our newspaper earlier this week and here are more the babies of 2020.

Elijah Wilson, born 7th October. - Credit: Amy Cage

If you sent us a picture and you have yet to see it, check the website next week as we have more to share.





Ethan Parker born 2nd April - Credit: Bethany Parker

Evelyn, born 20th December. - Credit: Catrina Young

Elizabeth Warner, born 16th March. - Credit: Charlotte Pethers

Evie Rae Bloomfield, born 31st August. - Credit: Chloe Reid

Bowie Kit Latham, born 13th October. - Credit: Daniel Swaz

Macie-Anne Hart, born 1st August. - Credit: Danielle Hart

Joshua James Rogers, born 21st April. - Credit: Danielle Rogers

Connor French, born 12th November. - Credit: Ellie French

Luna Garrod, born 15th September. - Credit: Emily Pateman

Jordi-J, born 2nd July. - Credit: Francesca Egan

Lyle Smith, born 7th May. - Credit: Gem Bennington

Evelyn Sugden, born 22nd July. - Credit: Gemma Baxter

Kyler Pawlowski, born 11th August. - Credit: Gemma Jay

Brody Wade, born 12th April. - Credit: Hannah Cracknell

Ethan and Lucy Abeysiriwardana, born 24th July. - Credit: Hannah Walker

Amelie Harper Cobb, born 31st January. - Credit: Harriet Cobb

Freddie Podger, born 11th March. - Credit: Hayley Podger

Logan Joseph Clarke, born 3rd July. - Credit: Hayley Skipper

Sophia Cook, born 2nd November. - Credit: Jemma Cook

Elise Marie Cowan and Lucas James Cowan, born 23rd July. - Credit: Joanne Cowan

Robyn Olive Duffney, born 26th August. - Credit: Jon Duffney

Rex Wintrup, born 22nd May. - Credit: Jordana Debenham

Amelia Rose Parsey, born 21st March. - Credit: Kay Mortimer

Ayda Ruby Todd, born 12th July. - Credit: Kelly Yallop

Emmie June Wilkinson, born 15th August. - Credit: Kerrie Wilkinson

Mila Rae Lewis-Oakshott, born 28th February. - Credit: Kirstin Burgess

Denely Palmer, born 15th November. - Credit: Laura Palmer

Isaac Rio Smith, born 13th June. - Credit: Lauren Pittock

Mia Stephanie Elsie Reynolds, born 7th April. - Credit: Submitted

Phoebe Loynes, born 1st May. - Credit: Louise Loynes

Arlo Riches, born 23rd October. - Credit: Louise Plummer

Ella Arnold, born 8th June. - Credit: Louise Rogers

Henry Robert Dickings, born 21st March. - Credit: Marina Dickings

Aurla Daisy Casburn, born 29th December. - Credit: Matt Casburn

Melody-Mae Wheeler, born 11th April. - Credit: Ms Wheeler

Toby Dixon, born 20th November. - Credit: Nat Nix

Mya Daisy Sturman, born 21st August. - Credit: Natasha Parker and Adam Sturman

Emilia Cook, born 4th September. - Credit: Nicole Cook

Jax James Hunter Hynard, born 17th February. - Credit: Sophia Meistersinger

Lorenzo Santos, born 22nd July. - Credit: Steffi Santos

Jacob Welham, born 30th June. - Credit: Stephanie Welham

Nolan Neil Richardson, born 27th November. - Credit: Tanya Bridges

Alfie John Patrick Hazelwood Aylott, born 15th August. - Credit: Tori Hazelwood

Reuben Peter David Felgate, born 27th November. - Credit: Daniel Felgate

Pippa Elizabeth Rose Hutton, born 28th August. - Credit: Leanne Baker

Ariella Grace Taylor, born 5th June. - Credit: Emily Dean and Josh Taylor

Theo Clark, born 5th June. - Credit: Tanya Wagstaff

Ava-Mae Davina, born 22nd August. - Credit: Evie May Ford

Elsie Ivy-Rose Liptrott, born in March. - Credit: Sophie Bell

Elliott, born 10 August 2020 - Credit: Natasha Norman

Born March 25, 2020. - Credit: Angelo Infantino

Rex Wintrup born on May 22, 2020 - Credit: Jordana Debenham

Xzavier born March 3, 2020 - Credit: Paisley S

Franklin Shaun Robert Parry born August 4, 2020 - Credit: Leonie Parry

Ronnie Ivan Hills born July 7, 2020 - Credit: Emily Pateman

Nova-Rae Bennett born August 7, 2020 - Credit: Clarissa Harvey

Finley Wetherall born December 3, 2020 - Credit: Amy Wetherall

Martha Murphy-Collins born June 3, 2020 - Credit: Givemy Collins

Millie Streatfield born June 12, 2020 - Credit: Deb Streatfield

Millie Rose Allaton born September 15, 2020 - Credit: Amy Seager

Noah born August 25, 2020 - Credit: Emily Wyatt

Poppy Ann May Hodge born May 18, 2020 - Credit: Katherine Thomas

Aliabbas Ibrahim born February 25, 2020 - Credit: Atiya Ibrahim

Henry Harrison born September 21, 2020 - Credit: Billie Lipman

Archie born June 6, 2020 - Credit: Beth Squirrell

Louis Green born November 10, 2020 - Credit: Kristina Watson

Isla-Mae Manning born July 28, 2020 - Credit: Christina Thomas

Everlina-Rose Burke born August 25, 2020 - Credit: Hignett/Burke Family

Rosanna Hilary Battiste born June 11, 2020 celebrating Christmas with her brother and sister Frederick and Evelyn - Credit: Amy Battiste

Teddy Hopkins born February 14, 2020 - Credit: Georgia Read

Reuben Jude Bendall born May 25, 2020 - Credit: Emily Bendall

Jackson Chamberlain born March 25, 2020 - Credit: Tonim Rolfe

Isabelle Elizabeth Hawker born December 22, 2020 - Credit: Emily Rothwell

Chloe Mae born May 1, 2020 - Credit: Nicci Garratt

Ronnie Michael Issac Leeks born October 22, 2020 - Credit: Zoe Griggs

Born July 9, 1010 - Credit: Lacey Burton

Sophia Squirrel born May 14, 2020 - Credit: Claire

Ada Erica Burrows born November 16, 2020 - Credit: Kelly Lodge

Corey James born July 15, 2020 - Credit: Nad Mills

Taylor Rose Dreyer born August 6, 2020 - Credit: Faye Dickson

Luka Sonny Derek Linney born December 4, 2020 - Credit: Sadie Slater

Autumn Esmee Smith born October 16, 2020 - Credit: Lily Smith

Amelie Jane Holmes, October 4, 2020 - Credit: Silvana Peñaranda

Born August 2, 2020 - Credit: Lauren Devereux

Tia Elloise Chorlton born June 30, 2020 - Credit: Carlene Neal

George Bennett born February 25, 2020 - Credit: Bonnie Wraight

Florence Downey, born October 27, 2020 - Credit: Amber Eley

Willow Illana Ryba born April 15, 2020 - Credit: Bryony Ryba

Brody Wade born April 12, 2020 - Credit: Hannah Cracknell

Autumn Gracie born July 11, 2020, two days before her big sister's birthday. - Credit: Stacey Flores

Sara Joanna Poprawska born May 14, 2020 - Credit: Julia Sawicka

Teddy Blue Knights born July 6, 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Banks